Here's Why Kanye West Didn't Attend The 2018 Met Gala
May 9, 2018
The 2018 Met Gala was held in NYC on Monday May 7th and the Kardashians always come to slay!
This year Kim went solo, but soon leaked why Kanye wasn't there when he tweeted a pic of her iconic look.
Is Kanye laying low after his TMZ explosion?
-------------------------------------------------- pic.twitter.com/yEYJP7qrvf— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 8, 2018
Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums ------❤️ https://t.co/7r5SbJZoeX— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2018