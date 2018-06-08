Hilary Duff Announces Pregnancy With Second Child

Hilary Duff posted on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl with musician boyfriend, Matthew Koma.

This will be the couples first child together. Hilary's first child Luca was with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The caption read: "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!! ------"

.@MatthewKoma on Instagram: We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @HilaryDuff another incredible chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/uzQmt6MGMU — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryUpdate) June 8, 2018

Hilary made the announcement a few days about her sister, Haylie Duff welcomed her second child Lulu.

Congrats to @HaylieDuff on the birth of her baby girl, Lulu (and to Ryan becoming a big sister!) https://t.co/qtHwLKFTQA pic.twitter.com/s5rlmD2oSe — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 7, 2018

Congrats to the happy couple!