Hilary Duff Announces Pregnancy With Second Child

It's a girl!

June 8, 2018
Minnie

USA Today

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Hilary Duff posted on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl with musician boyfriend, Matthew Koma. 

This will be the couples first child together. Hilary's first child Luca was with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. 

The caption read: "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!! ------"

Hilary made the announcement a few days about her sister, Haylie Duff welcomed her second child Lulu. 

 

Congrats to the happy couple! 

Tags: 
Entertainment
News
celebrity gossip