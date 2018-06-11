Inside Kanye West's Magical Birthday Party
Kanye's celebrating more than another number one album!
Kourtney Kardashian, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Marcus Hyde, Quavo Huncho, 2 Chainz, Lior Suchard, and many more at Kanye’s Birthday Party last night --
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats -- (@kimkardashiansnap) on
Kanye West celebrated his birthday over the weekend and the them was...Kanye! There were Kanye cookies, Kanye lattes and a birthday cake themed after his "Ye" album cover.
Kanye treats from his birthday party over the weekend! Where can we find these #Ye? -- #kanyewest #mrwest #kuwtk #amanmag
A post shared by Aman Magazine (@aman_mag) on
The rapper was grinning ear to ear all night long and happy to be surrounded by family and friends. He was blown off his feet when Kim brought out a mentalist who played magic tricks on all the guests! It definitely looked like a night to remember.
Kanye’s Birthday dinner in LA ----[via @kimkardashian>
A post shared by Rap Direct (@rapdirect) on
#KanyeWest is all smiles at his birthday party! -- #hbd @kimkardashian @kanyedoingthings
A post shared by DreXandNina (@drexandnina) on
Kourtney Kardashian, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Marcus Hyde, Quavo Huncho, 2 Chainz, Lior Suchard, and many more at Kanye’s Birthday Party last night --
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats -- (@kimkardashiansnap) on