Inside Kanye West's Magical Birthday Party

Kanye's celebrating more than another number one album!

June 11, 2018
Kourtney Kardashian, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Marcus Hyde, Quavo Huncho, 2 Chainz, Lior Suchard, and many more at Kanye’s Birthday Party last night --

Kanye West celebrated his birthday over the weekend and the them was...Kanye! There were Kanye cookies, Kanye lattes and a birthday cake themed after his "Ye" album cover.  

Kanye treats from his birthday party over the weekend! Where can we find these #Ye? -- #kanyewest #mrwest #kuwtk #amanmag

The rapper was grinning ear to ear all night long and happy to be surrounded by family and friends. He was blown off his feet when Kim brought out a mentalist who played magic tricks on all the guests! It definitely looked like a night to remember. 

Kanye’s Birthday dinner in LA ----[via @kimkardashian>

#KanyeWest is all smiles at his birthday party! -- #hbd @kimkardashian @kanyedoingthings

Kanye West