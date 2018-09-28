J Woww Files For Divorce, But Husband Roger Say He'll Win Her Back
News broke out yesterday that Jersey Shore star J Woww has filed for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews.
No reason to why the beloved couple has decided to split, but they confirmed cheating had nothing to do with it.
Roger made a statement on Instagram that he was not going to let his relationship fail. He opened up that with counseling and love he will fight to win her back.
Will J Woww give the relationship another chance?
Praying for a better tomorrow. Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal.