Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Dating Will Smith While He Was Married

Jada Pinkett Smith launched her Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, and her first guest was Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher!

Jada truly stepped it up by confronting Sheree about dating Will while he was still married to her. Jada quickly admitted she wishes she "fell back" when she started dating Will now that she understands what marriage and divorce really is.

Overtime, they have built a relationship "co-mothering" Will's first child, Trey and the women held a strong and emotional conversation on their rescept for each other. Watch the first episode below.