Jay And Bey Kick Off Their On The Run II Tour

It's finally here!

June 7, 2018
Minnie
JAY-Z and Beyonce

USA Today / SIPA USA

Jay-Z and Beyonce have kicked off their On The Run II tour in Whales and the internet is loosing their minds! 

The couple revealed a photo of the Carter Twins followed by a video later in the show. 

Plot twist, a source says the video of the cuties were NOT theirs. Ok, you guys got us! 

 

 

