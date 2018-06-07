Jay And Bey Kick Off Their On The Run II Tour
It's finally here!
June 7, 2018
Jay-Z and Beyonce have kicked off their On The Run II tour in Whales and the internet is loosing their minds!
Legends#OTRII pic.twitter.com/rs0loknq2h— On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018
The couple revealed a photo of the Carter Twins followed by a video later in the show.
The Twins, Rumi & Sir Carter! #OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/BHBYog8Uwy— On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018
Plot twist, a source says the video of the cuties were NOT theirs. Ok, you guys got us!