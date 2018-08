Jennifer Lawrence's 2014 hacking nightmare is finally coming to an end!

The 26-year-old hacker was a part of a team of four releasing photos and videos of multiple celebs including Kate Upton and Ariana Grande. The hacker was also a team member of Apple's secrity department. EEK!

According to TMZ, the judge has sentenced him to 8 months in jail and 3 years of supervised release.