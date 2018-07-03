Jersey Shore's Deena Announces She's Having A Baby Boy!
This is freakin crazy!
One of our favorite meatballs is having a mini meatball!
Deena Nicole Cortese from Jersey Shore announced on her social media that she will be expecting a baby boy with husband, Chris Buckner. The couple got married in October 2017 and mentioned they were going to wait a little bit before expanding the family.
Now it looks like they're ready! The couple even has the little guido's name picked out, Christopher John.
Will Deena be the third member of Mom's With Attitude with J Wow and Snooki?
Check out the photos and video from the pregnancy reveal below.
The moment we found out we were having a son -- Chris’ reaction was everything!!!! Uhg I love you @cbuckner_ I can’t wait to meet our son!
Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! --Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness-- December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!
