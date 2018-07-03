Jersey Shore's Deena Announces She's Having A Baby Boy!

One of our favorite meatballs is having a mini meatball!

Deena Nicole Cortese from Jersey Shore announced on her social media that she will be expecting a baby boy with husband, Chris Buckner. The couple got married in October 2017 and mentioned they were going to wait a little bit before expanding the family.

Now it looks like they're ready! The couple even has the little guido's name picked out, Christopher John.

Will Deena be the third member of Mom's With Attitude with J Wow and Snooki?

Check out the photos and video from the pregnancy reveal below.