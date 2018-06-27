Jessica Simpson Gets Parent Shamed For Letting Her Son Swim
Watch out for the parent police!
June 27, 2018
Kids just wanna have fun!
Jessica Simpson better watch out for the parent police because her recent video has been attacked. Jessica's son Ace broke his arm, but that's not going to hold him back from having some summer fun.
However, parents are appalled that she allowed him to flip in the pool with his cast on.
A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
Do you see the danger in the fun?