JLo Will Receive MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
It's the year of the JLo!
August 1, 2018
JLo is joining the legacy of legends at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV has announced JLo will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award with a very special performance. Can you believe she's been 20 years in the game? We're ready to see the queen slay the stage.
Tune in Aug. 20th to watch the VMAs on MTV.
On August 20, the 2018 #VMAs will honor the incredible @jlo with the Video Vanguard Award --
