John Cena Leaves Nikki Bella In Hope Of Getting Back Together

John Cena confessed his everlasting love for Nikki Bella on the Today Show yesterday.

He told Kathie Lee and Hoda, "I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole.”

Will his speech win her back? The couple ended their relationship last month right before they were set to get married (this month!).

His interview left Nikki Bella "speechless" and we're al in hopes of the couple rekindling their relationship. In the end Niki confesses she is still working on herself and their relationship is still put on pause.