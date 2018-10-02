Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married!

Surprised, but not surprised!

October 2, 2018
Minnie
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

© Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married. 

The pair have returned to Canada, which may have been a mini-honeymoon. *wink wink*

The report claims the couple got married the day they went to court for their marriage license. However, there is no prenup in tact, but a post-nup might be in the making. 

What seals the deal in our eyes is that Bieber loosely called Hailey his wife at a recent museum visit! There's no fooling us. Hehe. 

Will the couple make a huge announcement on social media?! 

Tags: 
Entertainment
News
Love
Wedding
married
Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin