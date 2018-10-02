According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married.

The pair have returned to Canada, which may have been a mini-honeymoon. *wink wink*

The report claims the couple got married the day they went to court for their marriage license. However, there is no prenup in tact, but a post-nup might be in the making.

What seals the deal in our eyes is that Bieber loosely called Hailey his wife at a recent museum visit! There's no fooling us. Hehe.

Will the couple make a huge announcement on social media?!