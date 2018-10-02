Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married!
Surprised, but not surprised!
October 2, 2018
According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married.
The pair have returned to Canada, which may have been a mini-honeymoon. *wink wink*
The report claims the couple got married the day they went to court for their marriage license. However, there is no prenup in tact, but a post-nup might be in the making.
What seals the deal in our eyes is that Bieber loosely called Hailey his wife at a recent museum visit! There's no fooling us. Hehe.
Will the couple make a huge announcement on social media?!