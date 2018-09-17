Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Don't Have A Prenup

Love conquers all.

September 17, 2018
Minnie
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

© Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Fans are going crazy wondering if Bieber and Hailey have tied the knot yet! 

The couple were spotted getting their marriage license, but no wedding has been reported. Hailey quickly deleted a tweet three days ago announcing to fans, "I understand where the speculation is coming from but I'm not married yet!"

Three things we do know? 

1) The wedding will be in Canada

2) They don't have a prenup

3) Bieber's mom is telling the haters to back TF off. 

