Justin Bieber Punched A Guy At Coachella

Justin Bieber was spotted at a Coachella party when he swung heavy at a random guy.

According to TMZ, Bieber was chilling with his crew when a guy walked into their party and put his ex-GF in a choke hold and would not let go. Bieber and his friends told the dude to stop, he wouldn't so he did whatever it took to make him stop and nailed him in the face. Once he let go, the guy was kicked out of the party and the woman ran free.

After reports continue to say the guy was probably on drugs and "was chasing an SUV ... apparently believing Justin was inside. He was screaming Justin's name as he began hitting the vehicle. We're told cops eventually came and arrested him."

#SMH