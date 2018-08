Justin Bieber is reading up on marriage.

The pop star wants to ensure that he is doing all he can for his girl, Hailey Baldwin. The couple seem happier than ever, but he knows that bad always comes with good. Bieber showed off to TMZ that he is preparing for the ups and downs of marriage by reading, "The Meaning of Marriage" by Timothy Keller.

Rumors say the couple want a very small and private wedding by next year!