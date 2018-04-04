Kaley Cuoco Claims Ex-Husband Ruined The M-Word For Her

Many think marriage can follow 8 Simple Rules, but divorce stats are skyrocketing.

Kaley Cuoco states in a recent interview with Cosmo that her first marriage ruined marriage for her. She claims Ryan Sweeting, "...completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met."

After the divorce she thought she would never get married again, until she met Karl Cook.

The two got engaged in 2017 and we're all highly anticipating wedding number two!