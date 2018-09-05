Kanye West Apologizes To Drake

Why can't we be friends?

September 5, 2018
Minnie
Kanye-West

The world was due for another Kanye West Twitter rant and we got one yesterday! 

However, this was a rant of love and care. Kanye had a nine tweet post letting Drake know he is sorry. 

We'll let the tweets do the talking, read them all below. 

 

Will Drake take the apology?? 

