Kanye West Apologizes To Drake

The world was due for another Kanye West Twitter rant and we got one yesterday!

However, this was a rant of love and care. Kanye had a nine tweet post letting Drake know he is sorry.

We'll let the tweets do the talking, read them all below.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew------



I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online



I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off... because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Will Drake take the apology??