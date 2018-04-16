Kanye West Is Back On Twitter

Is This A Push To His New Yeezy Line?

April 16, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Kanye West has returned to Twitter with Yeezy Season 7 on his mind! 

Mr. West erased all of his tweets last May, but now the genius is back. His first tweet was about his Yeezy line. 

Next, he went on a little inspiration rant. 

Now Ye needs our help! Which font should he get tatted on his neck? 

A.

OR

B.

Tags: 
Entertainment News
kanye
Chicago
twitter
social media
READ MORE READ LESS