Kanye West Is Back On Twitter

Kanye West has returned to Twitter with Yeezy Season 7 on his mind!

Mr. West erased all of his tweets last May, but now the genius is back. His first tweet was about his Yeezy line.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Next, he went on a little inspiration rant.

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

Now Ye needs our help! Which font should he get tatted on his neck?

A.

I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me pic.twitter.com/io0HUEDuWi — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

OR

B.