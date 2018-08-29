Kanye West Explains Why His Slides Are Too Small
Slipping into the wedding!
Photos of Kanye West wearing slides 3x too small went viral last week and he is finally speaking out on the fashion no-no.
First, if you've always wanted to wear slippers to a wedding, Mr. West has made it acceptable.
Second, West defended himself by showing off his small style as the "Japanese way."
Will you add tiny slides to your shoe collection?
The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018