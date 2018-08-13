Kanye West Responds To "Speechless" Pause On Jimmy Kimmel

Kanye West got a lot of heat on social media for not answering to Jimmy Kimmel's question on his stance with President Trump.

Many people thought Kimmel's question was VERY good, even Kanye! He responded on Twitter on his thoughts and defending himself for NOT being speechless like we all thought.

Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it https://t.co/wQBsE5v1v2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 12, 2018

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

What do you think of Kanye's response?