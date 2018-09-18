Kanye West Says He's Never Leaving Chicago Again

Kanye West was Chance The Rapper's special guest at this month's Open Mike for Chicago high school students. 

The first thing Kanye said was that he is moving back to Chicago and never leaving again! 

Then to get the crowd MORE pumped he announced his next album will be with Chance! YAS! We're ready. 

