Kanye West Says He's Never Leaving Chicago Again
Welcome home.
September 18, 2018
Kanye West was Chance The Rapper's special guest at this month's Open Mike for Chicago high school students.
The first thing Kanye said was that he is moving back to Chicago and never leaving again!
Good Ass Job ✔ Confirmed Yandhi ✔ Confirmed Watch The Throne 2 ✔ Confirmed ••••••••••••••••• What are you most excited for? Comment below ------------ @raprampage
Then to get the crowd MORE pumped he announced his next album will be with Chance! YAS! We're ready.