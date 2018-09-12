Is Kanye West Teaching A Class In Chicago?

Kanye West could be your new professor if you go to school in Chicago!

I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018

Kanye tweeted that he will be teaching at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the same college he received his honorary doctorate from. However, the school is saying no way!

Buzzfeed news stated on their instagram that SAIC made a very clear comment.

“We’re flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, however, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so.”

Ooopsie. Looks like Kanye jumped the gun and got a little too excited! Will other school start reaching out to him??