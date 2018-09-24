Kanye West Throws The First Pitch At White Sox Game With Baby Saint

Kanye West spent his weekend with an epic father-son adventure.

Kanye shared spending quality time with Saint at the Sugar Factory then at tSox park for the Crosstown Classic game at Sunday.

happy Sunday A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 23, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

The father-son duo each got a shot at throwing the first pitch to Kanye's song "Homecoming." Later Ye shared a photo of the last time her threw the first pitch with his mom.

OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!



THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018

same field A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 23, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

Saint even squeezed in a dance party with his friend Kinsley, Chance The Rapper's daughter, after the game!