Kanye West Throws The First Pitch At White Sox Game With Baby Saint
It's a Father-Son weekend!
September 24, 2018
Kanye West spent his weekend with an epic father-son adventure.
Kanye shared spending quality time with Saint at the Sugar Factory then at tSox park for the Crosstown Classic game at Sunday.
when you at the sugar factory make sure you get that mirror shot This is not a paid post --
The father-son duo each got a shot at throwing the first pitch to Kanye's song "Homecoming." Later Ye shared a photo of the last time her threw the first pitch with his mom.
Homecoming.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 23, 2018
Cc: @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/JB7lgRmnfZ
OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018
THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD
Saint even squeezed in a dance party with his friend Kinsley, Chance The Rapper's daughter, after the game!