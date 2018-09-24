Kanye West Throws The First Pitch At White Sox Game With Baby Saint

It's a Father-Son weekend!

September 24, 2018
Kanye West spent his weekend with an epic father-son adventure. 

Kanye shared spending quality time with Saint at the Sugar Factory then at tSox park for the Crosstown Classic game at Sunday.

when you at the sugar factory make sure you get that mirror shot This is not a paid post --

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

happy Sunday

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

The father-son duo each got a shot at throwing the first pitch to Kanye's song "Homecoming." Later Ye shared a photo of the last time her threw the first pitch with his mom. 

same field

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Saint even squeezed in a dance party with his friend Kinsley, Chance The Rapper's daughter, after the game! 

Reunited and it feels so good --

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

