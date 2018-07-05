Katherine McPhee, 34, And David Foster, 68, Get Engaged

American Idol's Katherine McPhee, 34, is engaged to David Foster, 68!

The couple prove that age ain't nothing but a number with a 34 year age gap. Fans find it ironic how Katherine McPhee had Foster sing at her first wedding, creating rumors that their friendship probably meant more for the longest!

As for the famly, it looks like she's fitting in with the kids just fine because his daughter's who are the same age as Katherine are already calling her mommy!

Would you call your step-paren the same age your mom or dad?!