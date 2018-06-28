Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx End Secret Relationship!

Secrets aren't always safe.

After five years of trying to keep their mouth shut, the relationship between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has officially ended. 

Reports claim they started dating in 2013, but were forced to be a serect due to strict rules with Katie's divorce to Tom Cruise. Slowly the relationship became more public after photos of them were leaked, but looks like Katie has had enough. 

On top of the public pressures, the couple were rumored to be engaged and have a planned wedding in Paris. However, Katie could no longer trust Jamie after cheating scandals resulting in the split.

Will they get back together? 

 

