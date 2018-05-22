Katy Perry Thinks Meghan Markle Should Have Tried On One More Dress

Honesty is key!

Katy Perry isn't holding her opinion back! 

Fans of The Royals are comparing Meghan Markle's wedding dress to Kate Middleton's wedding dress with more votes on Kate's side.

Katy Perry wasn't shy and stated Meghan should've gone through with ONE more dress fitting. 

Which dress is your favorite?

Head over to my Facebook page to hear my opinion on people comparing these two beautiful women. I’m annoyed and I wasn’t holding back.

