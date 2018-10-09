Kevin Hart Said He Saw Something Crazy During The Chicago Marathon
Close your eyes!
October 9, 2018
Kevin Hart ran the Chicago Marathon on Sunday and he said he had a very strange encounter!
Besides running in the rain and his legs freezing up, he saw runners go in their pants!
Everyone gets in the zone. Watch Kevin explain below.
Marathon #2 is complete & in the books....I have 4 more to go!!!!! I'm about to send some more kids to college damn it....put a purpose behind your RUN....My purpose is to inspire & motivate our youth to realize that they are their own competition....Nobody can stop you but you. BE GREAT....Its that simple....Keep pushing until you can't push anymore....Hard work pays off and it's that simple....Work hard so you can play harder....at the end of the day "Just Do It" #HustleHart