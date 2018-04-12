Khloe Kardashian's Exes Are Creeping Back In Her Life

When The New Man Ain't Treating You Right...

April 12, 2018
Minnie
Features

Khloe Kardashian's heart is broken and there are plenty of supermen ready to save her. 

For now, the mom-to-be is surrounded by her mom and sisters and ready to get out of Cleveland ASAP! 

Reports say that her ex-husband Lamar Odom instantly reached out to her after the cheating news was leaked. Another ex-BF who is suddenly creeping back in is, French Montana! 

Will Khloe give these exes a second chance? 

 

When ya ex finds out how ya new ting been treating ya ---- #FrenchMontana #KhloeKardashian

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Entertainment
Gossip
rumors
celebrity news
