Khloe Kardashian's Good American Brand Invents New Jean Size

Khloe Kardashin's Good American brand is the future of fashion.

The jeans we all love from size 00-24 is now coming out with a new jean size that's NEVER been used before that will change the fashion game FOREVER. Size 15.

According to Good American's Instagram post, "Over the last year, we have invited countless women above a size 12 to tell us what they look for in their perfect jeans, meet a few of these ladies in our Insta story and learn why we invented a new size—Size 15."

The brand launched the new size yesterday, so make sure you grab a pair before they are gone for good!