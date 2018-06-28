Kim Kardashian Asks Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her

Do you forgive me?

June 28, 2018
Minnie
Entertainment
Features

It's happening!

Kim Kardashian asks Tristan Thompson to unblock her from Instagram from Khloe's birthday.

Swipe through the videos below to see if he has the guts to do it! 

But wait there's more! Who else did Tristan confess he blocked? 

I. Love. Kim. Kardashian. Swipe left for a good time. (For those asking why she was blocked, I think Kim said it was because of what she said about Tristan on her Ellen interview)

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Entertainment
Gossip
News
Kardashian
snap chat

