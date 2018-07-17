Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Forbes Backlash

Kim Kardashian defends Kylie Jenner from all the haters.

Kylie landed the cover of Forbes magazine as one of the youngest self-made billionaires and people were NOT behind the title of "self-made" since she's a part of a successful family.

Kim quickly came to Kylie's defense saying how hard working she is and took her stardom to create an even greater platform for herself.

Do you think Kylie deserves the title of "self-made" ?