Kim Kardashian Is Headed To The White House To Talk Prison Reform

Kim Kardashian is ready to slay the White House.

The reality show queen is set to discuss prison reform with Kushner and Trump this afternoon. According to Complex, Kim K has been determined to fight for 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson who has a life sentence without parole for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

Kim had an interview with Mic earlier this month to discuss why she is passionate about this act and what triggered her to get involved. Watch the video below.

Will Kim win in fighting for justice?