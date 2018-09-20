Kim Kardashian Says She's NOT Moving To Chicago

Kim Kardashian admits she will NOT be moving to Chicago with Kanye West.

PEOPLE mag says Kim will be visiting the Windy City, but she will not be joining her husband in the move.

A source told the magazine, “She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great.”

Kim is ready to do whatever it takes to support her husband and make him happy, but she'll stay put in their new LA home.