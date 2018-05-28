Kim Kardashian Stands Up For Kanye West In Donda House Feud

Kim Kardashian-West is NOT letting ANYONE take down her man.

Over the weekend, Rhymefest put Kanye on blast for abandoning his charity work efforts with Chicago's Donda House. Donda House is a Chicago organization that "provides unprecedented access and education from leading experts in the arts, culture & entertainment industry to Chicago's creative youth."

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Fans even had to question the sudden steam!

You know kanye for years. You putting this out in public makes me question your credibility. Pick up the phone and call your friend. Stop doing it for the likes and retweets. Jesus walks is still fire though. — City Fidelia (@CityFidelia) May 26, 2018

Quickly, Kim Kardashian swooped in to give her hubby the credibility he needs.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST -- You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album ------ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest concluded with a letter to Kim.

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Will Kanye speak out or make a quick trip to Chicago?