Kim Kardashian Stands Up For Kanye West In Donda House Feud

Here we go...

May 28, 2018
Minnie

Kim Kardashian-West is NOT letting ANYONE take down her man. 

Over the weekend, Rhymefest put Kanye on blast for abandoning his charity work efforts with Chicago's Donda House. Donda House is a Chicago organization that "provides unprecedented access and education from leading experts in the arts, culture & entertainment industry to Chicago's creative youth." 

Fans even had to question the sudden steam! 

Quickly, Kim Kardashian swooped in to give her hubby the credibility he needs. 

Rhymefest concluded with a letter to Kim. 

Will Kanye speak out or make a quick trip to Chicago?

