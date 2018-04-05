Kim Kardashian-West Posts A Family Pic We ALL Want To Be In

Finally A Family Photo!

April 5, 2018
Minnie
Entertainment
Features

Happy family! 

Kim Kardashian posted a family photo with herself, Kanye, North, Saint and Chicago. The family was flashing out on Easter and this pic was too cute to NOT post! 

Will you adopt us please?!

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

photos
Instagram
celebrity news
Entertainment