Kourtney Kardashian Attended The Tao Chicago Opening

So posh!

September 17, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Tao Chicago had a massive opening on Saturday with many celebs in attendance. 

The buzz of the night was Kourtney Kardashian. 

Kourtney attended the opening a few days after Kim was rumored to be in the city with North and Kanye. 

Looks like Chicago is growing on the entire fam! 

 

The #Kardashians are taking over #Chicago! Kourtney attended the opening of @TaoChicago on Saturday after fans spotted Kim & Kanye & North adventures last week, nothing beats #SummerTimeChi --

A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on

View all the pics here

Tags: 
Entertainment
News
Gossip
tao chicago
opening
Kourtney Kardashian