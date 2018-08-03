Kylie Jenner Shows Serious PDA At Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza kicked off yesterday with Travis Scott as the headline and Kylie Jenner in the sidelines.

Chance the Rapper's brother Taylor Bennett, posted a picture backstage with Kylie and fans went crazy.

Later, Kylie Jenner was spotted caking it up with her man Travis at his AstroWorld listening party. They couldn't get their hands off each other!

Of course, his baby mama been a huge supporter of his, she even went to his performance at Lollapalooza Paris.