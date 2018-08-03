Kylie Jenner Shows Serious PDA At Lollapalooza
Travis Scott's #1 fan!
Lollapalooza kicked off yesterday with Travis Scott as the headline and Kylie Jenner in the sidelines.
------♀️ @kyliejenner at #Lolla supporting her man #TravisScott last night! #AstroWorld
A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on
Chance the Rapper's brother Taylor Bennett, posted a picture backstage with Kylie and fans went crazy.
Lolla 2018. Perry’s Stage 2:30 Tomorrow.
A post shared by BE YOURSELF. OUT NOW!-- (@taylorbennett) on
Later, Kylie Jenner was spotted caking it up with her man Travis at his AstroWorld listening party. They couldn't get their hands off each other!
SO FUCKING CUTE! @kyliejenner @travisscott
A post shared by @ lifeofkyliez on
TONIGHT ------ @travisscott @kyliejenner
A post shared by KYLIE™ (@bombkylie) on
Of course, his baby mama been a huge supporter of his, she even went to his performance at Lollapalooza Paris.
you didn’t have to go this hard baby -- Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life ------
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on