Kylie Jenner Shows Serious PDA At Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza kicked off yesterday with Travis Scott as the headline and Kylie Jenner in the sidelines. 

------‍♀️ @kyliejenner at #Lolla supporting her man #TravisScott last night! #AstroWorld

A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on

Chance the Rapper's brother Taylor Bennett, posted a picture backstage with Kylie and fans went crazy. 

Lolla 2018. Perry’s Stage 2:30 Tomorrow.

A post shared by BE YOURSELF. OUT NOW!-- (@taylorbennett) on

Later, Kylie Jenner was spotted caking it up with her man Travis at his AstroWorld listening party. They couldn't get their hands off each other! 

SO FUCKING CUTE! @kyliejenner @travisscott

A post shared by @ lifeofkyliez on

TONIGHT ------ @travisscott @kyliejenner

A post shared by KYLIE™ (@bombkylie) on

Of course, his baby mama been a huge supporter of his, she even went to his performance at Lollapalooza Paris. 

you didn’t have to go this hard baby -- Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life ------

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

