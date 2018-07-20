Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus And Taylor Swift Are Coming Together For A New Song!
Girl power at it's best!
July 20, 2018
A pop world explosion is about to happen!
Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus are coming together to create a "women's anthem."
Rumors are swirling fast because Taylor Swift was caught walking into the NYC recording studio that Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus have recently been spotted recording, but no artist has confirmed the collaboration.
WE ARE 100% HERE FOR IT!
These fierce ladies are uniting to create the ULTIMATE women’s anthem! Yay or Nay?! -- #taylorswift #ladygaga #mileycryus #girlpower
A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on