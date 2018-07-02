LeBron Joins The Lakers For $154 Million

Yesterday LeBron James broke the internet with his big announcement on leaving his home team, again.

The All Star basketball player has traded his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey for some purple and gold. He is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers! Fans predicted this trade early on in the NBA finals and fans were right.

LeBron has happily agreed to a four-year contact at $154 million. The four-time MVP will hopefully bring home the gold for The Lakers.