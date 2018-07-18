Leslie Jones Gets Real About Jessica Alba's Honest Company

The customer is always right!

July 18, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment

Unfortunately, Jessica Alba's Honest Company hasn't had the best reviews over the years and now she's battling another debate. 

Leslie Jones tweeted the Honest Company with great disappointment that Jessica Alba herself responded. Apparently their customer service department needs a little more training! 

Will Jones take back her tweet? 

 

Tags: 
Entertainment
News
Gossip
twitter
fight