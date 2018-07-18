Leslie Jones Gets Real About Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Unfortunately, Jessica Alba's Honest Company hasn't had the best reviews over the years and now she's battling another debate.

Leslie Jones tweeted the Honest Company with great disappointment that Jessica Alba herself responded. Apparently their customer service department needs a little more training!

Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have use your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend too much money here for that to happen!! — Leslie Jones -- (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2018

next day air should not be a fucking option. it should be made clear that the order is sent after processing which you don’t do. It’s not overnight if it gets there in a week. you charging me damn near 50 dollars for. The last three orders were late. It wasn’t like that before — Leslie Jones -- (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2018

Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours----. JA — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) July 17, 2018

Will Jones take back her tweet?