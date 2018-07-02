Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
The rumors were true :(
The rumors of Liam Payne and Cheryl splitting up have turned true!
The couple announced their separation over the weekend writing a statement for their fans on Twitter.
Read their messages below:
Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018
We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018
