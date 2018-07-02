Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split

The rumors were true :(

The rumors of Liam Payne and Cheryl splitting up have turned true! 

The couple announced their separation over the weekend writing a statement for their fans on Twitter.

Read their messages below: 

I guess all the rumors were true... ---- @liampayne and @cherylofficial are going their “separate ways.” ------Swipe to read his full statement.

