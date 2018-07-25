Lindsay Lohan Threatens To Fire Her Staff For Their Shoes
You can't sit with us!
July 25, 2018
Lindsay Lohan is playing NO games!
She has opened her own VIP resorts and clubs in Greece called Lohan Beach House. Her Rhodes Island location posted a pic of their bottle service team and Lindsay was appalled by their mismatched shoes. She was so upset she said she was ready to fire them if she saw it again.
Will these ladies keep the job?!
#LindsayLohan runs a tight ship at her clubs/restaurants ---- --: @lohanrhodes
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on