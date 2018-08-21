Madonna Makes Aretha Franklin Tribute About Herself

August 21, 2018
Madonna is being attacked my social media trolls this morning! 

During the VMAs last night, Madonna presented the Video of the Year award along with paying homage to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Unfortunately, Madonna's tribute had everyone confused because she was talking too much about herself. 

Madonna shared the story of how she got her "big break" which concluded in thanking Aretha, but continued to talk about her performance at the very first VMAs in 1984.

Many thought the speech was distasteful as it had nothing to do with Aretha's legacy.  

Do you think Madonna was a bad choice? 

