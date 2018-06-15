Male Attorneys Walk Around Chicago In Heels To End Domestic Violence

Many men joined together yesterday to help end domestic violence.

Attorneys were strutting down the streets of Chicago in their high heels and suits for the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event.

Based off the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes organization's website the yearly Internation men's march "is a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness in their community about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men's sexualized violence against women."

Thank you to everyone who walked yesterday!