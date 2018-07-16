Mandy Moore Is Coming Out With New Music
I'm missing you like candy
Mandy Moore is coming out with new music...FINALLY!
If you didn't know, the This Is Us actress had a singing career before starring in her first movie in 2001. Mandy recently posted on her Instagram that she is "not scared anymore" and back in the studio recording!
Will Mandy release an EP in the near future or is she only having fun?
Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday... but still, it’s a start! --
