Max Decides To Leave Catfish!
Wait, are we being Catfished?
Max from Catfish has announced he will be leaving the MTV docu-series.
The co-host wrote a very touching message on Instagram to explain his depature from the show. It seems like his life is calling for him to journey on to something else and focus on family.
Max will still be on your TV screens by finishing a few more episodes of Catfish. Aug. 22nd will be his last episode.
Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes. For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come—for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love, for the memories, and the memes. Don’t be a stranger. You know where to find me. ✌--❤️ It really was a fucking blast and I am eternally grateful for every second of it. ---- ps, my final episode will air on 8/22