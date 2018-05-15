Meghan Markle's Dad Won't Be At The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's father will NOT be at the Royal Wedding.

Of course, ever since the royal engagement, Meghan Markle's father has been stalked out by paparazzi. He has been good at denying bribes, until he had an offer he couldn't refuse!

TMZ reports, he made an agreement with a paparazzi agency, followed the directions of the staged photos, got his money and now regrets it. Meghan was clearly NOT a fan.

Recently, her father was in the hospital for a heart attack, but is now in good health. He made the executive decision to NOT attend to prevent anything embarrassing to happen.

Who will walk the bride to be down the aisle?