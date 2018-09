A secret source says Mel B and Zac Efron had a steamy hook-up in 2017!

Their secret meeting happened after Mel B's divorce when the two met on a celebrity dating app. Despite their 13 year age gap, they hit it off great. Off the bat the pair knew nothing would be long-term, but were ready for a little fun!

Hey, they say you can't get over someone unless you get with someone else and Zac is NOT a horrible choice.