Modern Family Is Killing Off A Major Character!

Co-creator, Christopher Lloyd of Modern Family is sending out a MAJOR warning to fans.

He stated that a significant character WILL be killed off this season.

Lloyd stated, “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Are they feeling the competition from This Is Us?