Nick Cannon Responds To Kanye West's IG Video

Kanye West wanted to let some words off of his chest, but this time via Instagram instead of his classic Twitter rant.

Kanye kindly spoke out to Nick Cannon, Drake and TysonBeckford to respect his wife and his marriage.

We'll let Kanye do the honors, watch the videos below.

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Nick Cannon was the first and only person to publically reply.

At first fans thought Nick was starting a feud, but his second video made it seem like everything is good!

Will Kanye take the offer to be on Wild n Out?