Nick Cannon Responds To Kanye West's IG Video

September 21, 2018
Entertainment
Kanye West wanted to let some words off of his chest, but this time via Instagram instead of his classic Twitter rant. 

Kanye kindly spoke out to Nick Cannon, Drake and TysonBeckford to respect his wife and his marriage. 

We'll let Kanye do the honors, watch the videos below. 

Nick Cannon was the first and only person to publically reply. 

At first fans thought Nick was starting a feud, but his second video made it seem like everything is good! 

@Kanyewest holla at me!! Let’s get your Spirit right! ✊--

@KanyeWest we Wildnout!!!! -------- This is an open invite!! Welcome Back!!! ☕️

Will Kanye take the offer to be on Wild n Out?

